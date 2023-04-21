Ken Jackson, longtime member of Austin Peay State University athletics medical staff, passes away

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is saddened to announce the passing of Ken Jackson, an alumnus who also served as a member of the department’s medical team. He passed away Wednesday at the age of 66.

Jackson received his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 1989. He obtained his master’s degree and family nurse practitioner certification from Vanderbilt in 1994. Jackson was a member of the staff at Clarksville Medical Group since 2005.

While earning his bachelor’s degree at Austin Peay State University, Jackson was a student worker in the athletic training office. Following his graduation, Jackson continued to volunteer his time for APSU Athletics.

In addition to his work during fall physicals for all student-athletes, Jackson provided emergency medical coverage to APSU athletics on nights and weekends. For more than 30 years Jackson was seen on the sidelines at Governors football games, home and away, alongside Dr. Cooper Beazley, his longtime friend and colleague.

Jackson volunteered his time with the Tennessee Senior Games. He also volunteered his time to provide physicals to students attending the National Youth Sports Program at Austin Peay.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00pm until 5:30pm at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville. A funeral mass on Monday will begin at 11:00m at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Franklin Street in Clarksville.