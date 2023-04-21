Nashville Sounds shutout Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7-0

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (10-9) backed another gem from Janson Junk with busy fifth and sixth innings, pummeling the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-9) 7-0 on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds evened the series at two wins apiece and rose back above .500 as they tossed their third shutout of the season.

The two teams traded zeros early, but Nashville finally exploded for four runs in a top of the fifth that featured seven straight men reaching base. Abraham Toro knocked in two with a single off the second base bag, then Keston Hiura and Jon Singleton followed up with RBI singles.

The Sounds weren’t quite done scoring though. An Eddy Alvarez double, Toro sacrifice fly and Hiura double in the sixth pushed the lead to seven runs.

The outburst backed a strong outing from Janson Junk (W, 2-0), who allowed two hits, two walks and struck out five over a team season-high 5.2 innings. Junk lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.57 (15.2 IP/1 ER) in the win. Pedro Fernandez (1.1 IP, 3 K), Jake Cousins (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) and Luis Contreras (1.0 IP, 3 K) polished off the game in relief.

Alvarez (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB), Toro (2-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI), Hiura (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Brian Navarreto (2-4, 2 R) all picked up multiple hits. Singleton and Andruw Monasterio also knocked hits.

Tomorrow night, right-hander Robert Stock (0-3, 10.45) will make his second appearance of the series for Nashville, facing off against Jacksonville’s Jeff Lindgren (1-1, 5.06). First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Janson Junk became the first Sounds starter to earn a win this season, and first since Robert Gasser earned one on September 22nd, 2022 at Louisville.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14 games with a double in the first inning. He’s batting .378 (14-for-37) with 5 doubles and 9 RBI during the hitting streak.

Eddy Alvarez is now hitting .533 (8-for-15) in the series with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 4 RBI.

It was announced that Brewers’ No. 2 prospect Sal Frelick was placed on Nashville’s 7-day injured list before first pitch. Frelick picked up three hits in the series opener on Tuesday and is batting .232 through 15 games.

