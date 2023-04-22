Nashville Predators, American Red Cross team up for Blood Drives, April 24th-April 28th

Nashville, TN – As days begin to warm, and vacation season starts, the American Red Cross and the Nashville Predators Foundation are asking fans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky this April.

“We know blood donation drops every year when people begin their summer travel schedule,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said.

“While it isn’t unusual to see a decline currently, it is a concern. When travel increases so does the need for blood on hospital shelves. We encourage all who can to make a commitment to the Nashville Preds to show up and show out and donate blood at one of the many Preds drives. Your donation can save multiple lives,” stated Allison.

The partnership with the Preds is vital for the American Red Cross. Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies.

Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross account for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last and will be entered in a drawing for a signed hockey puck.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: April 24th – April 28th

April 24th, 2023

Pulaski Community

The Rec Center

333 East College Street

Pulaski, TN 38478

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37212

8:00am – 2:00pm

Spring Hill Community

First Presbyterian Church

5344 Main Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am – 4:30pm

City of Mt. Juliet

Courtyard by Marriott – Providence B

1980 Providence Parkway

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11:00am – 4:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Foxland Monthaven Room

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 2:00pm

YMCA Dickson

Break Room

301 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

12:00pm – 6:00pm

April 25th, 2023

Goodlettsville Church

Activity Building

226 S. Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11:00am – 3:00pm

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks

1st Floor Conference Room

719 Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

10:00am – 3:00pm

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Room #1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00pm – 7:00pm

City of Brentwood

Meeting Rooms

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am – 4:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 3:00pm

First United Methodist Church

Outreach Room

200 West Main Street

McMinnville, TN 37110

12:30pm – 5:30pm

Crossville Community

Crossville First UMC Church

69 Neecham Street

Crossville, TN 38555

10:00am – 3:00pm

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Franklin County

Nursing Class

925 Dinah Shore Boulevard

Winchester, TN 37398

11:00am- 4:00pm

Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church Gym

196 Kempville Highway

Carthage, TN 37030

1:00pm – 6:00pm

Celebration Lutheran Church

Fellowship Hall

3425 N. Mt Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

9:00am – 1:00pm

April 26th, 2023

Shelbyville Community

First Prebyterian Church – Fellowship Hall

600 North Brittain Street

Shelbyville, TN 37160

10:00am – 4:00pm

The Element Nashville

Meeting Room

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am – 3:00pm

World Outreach Church

Leadership Park Gym

1921 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1:00pm – 6:00pm

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:00am to 3:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am – 4:30pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Sumner Station – Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 3:00pm

Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

1st Avenue North

Collinwood, TN 38450

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Polk County Community Drive

135 Highland Drive

Benton, TN 37307

12:00pm – 5:00pm

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am – 4:00pm

April 27th, 2023

Columbia Community

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym

1106 Nashville Highway

Columbia, TN 38401

11:30am – 5:30pm

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross

Training Room

4115 S. Access Road

Chattanooga, TN 37406

10:00am – 3:00pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross

Chapter Office

215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00am – 3:00pm

Ridgetop First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall

1757 Highway 41 South

Greenbrier, TN 37152

10:00am – 4:00pm

Hartsville Community Center

Community Conference Room

303 Main Street

Hartsville, TN 37074

1:30pm – 5:30pm

First United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

300 Sam Hagar Street Door C

Smyrna, TN 37167

9:30am – 3:30pm

Kingsport Civil Air Patrol

Southview Community Church – Sanctuary

1235 Moreland Drive

Kingsport, TN 37664

1:00pm – 7:00pm

Bowling Green American Red Cross

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:00am to 3:00pm

Lawrenceburg Community

Christian Life Center

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

12:30pm – 5:30pm

Lebanon Community

East/West Building

945 East Baddour Parkway

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00pm – 6:00pm

April 28th, 2023

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am to 4:30pm

Winchester Community

Winchester Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall

1230 South College Street

Winchester, TN 37398

1:00pm – 7:00pm

East Tennessee American Red Cross

Auditorium

6921 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37909

12:00pm – 5:00pm

Hendersonville Community

Hendersonville Community Church – Stadium Room

381 West Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

9:00am – 2:00pm

Lobelville Community

Lobelsville First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall

288 South Main Street

Lobelville, TN 37097

12:30pm – 5:30pm

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

[320let]A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.