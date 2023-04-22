Nashville Predators, American Red Cross team up for Blood Drives, April 24th-April 28th

Nashville, TN – As days begin to warm, and vacation season starts, the American Red Cross and the Nashville Predators Foundation are asking fans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky this April.
“We know blood donation drops every year when people begin their summer travel schedule,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said.
“While it isn’t unusual to see a decline currently, it is a concern. When travel increases so does the need for blood on hospital shelves. We encourage all who can to make a commitment to the Nashville Preds to show up and show out and donate blood at one of the many Preds drives. Your donation can save multiple lives,” stated Allison.
The partnership with the Preds is vital for the American Red Cross. Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies.
Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross account for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.
All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last and will be entered in a drawing for a signed hockey puck.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: April 24th – April 28th
April 24th, 2023
Pulaski Community
The Rec Center
333 East College Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
8:00am – 2:00pm
Spring Hill Community
First Presbyterian Church
5344 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
City of Mt. Juliet
Courtyard by Marriott – Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11:00am – 4:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Foxland Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 2:00pm
YMCA Dickson
Break Room
301 Henslee Drive
Dickson, TN 37055
12:00pm – 6:00pm
April 25th, 2023
Goodlettsville Church
Activity Building
226 S. Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11:00am – 3:00pm
Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks
1st Floor Conference Room
719 Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
10:00am – 3:00pm
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Room #1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00pm – 7:00pm
City of Brentwood
Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am – 4:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Boulevard
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
First United Methodist Church
Outreach Room
200 West Main Street
McMinnville, TN 37110
12:30pm – 5:30pm
Crossville Community
Crossville First UMC Church
69 Neecham Street
Crossville, TN 38555
10:00am – 3:00pm
Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Franklin County
Nursing Class
925 Dinah Shore Boulevard
Winchester, TN 37398
11:00am- 4:00pm
Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church Gym
196 Kempville Highway
Carthage, TN 37030
1:00pm – 6:00pm
Celebration Lutheran Church
Fellowship Hall
3425 N. Mt Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
9:00am – 1:00pm
April 26th, 2023
Shelbyville Community
First Prebyterian Church – Fellowship Hall
600 North Brittain Street
Shelbyville, TN 37160
10:00am – 4:00pm
The Element Nashville
Meeting Room
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
10:00am – 3:00pm
World Outreach Church
Leadership Park Gym
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1:00pm – 6:00pm
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:00am to 3:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Sumner Station – Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Boulevard
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church
Fellowship Hall
1st Avenue North
Collinwood, TN 38450
2:00pm – 6:00pm
Polk County Community Drive
135 Highland Drive
Benton, TN 37307
12:00pm – 5:00pm
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am – 4:00pm
April 27th, 2023
Columbia Community
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym
1106 Nashville Highway
Columbia, TN 38401
11:30am – 5:30pm
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross
Training Room
4115 S. Access Road
Chattanooga, TN 37406
10:00am – 3:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
Chapter Office
215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00am – 3:00pm
Ridgetop First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall
1757 Highway 41 South
Greenbrier, TN 37152
10:00am – 4:00pm
Hartsville Community Center
Community Conference Room
303 Main Street
Hartsville, TN 37074
1:30pm – 5:30pm
First United Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
300 Sam Hagar Street Door C
Smyrna, TN 37167
9:30am – 3:30pm
Kingsport Civil Air Patrol
Southview Community Church – Sanctuary
1235 Moreland Drive
Kingsport, TN 37664
1:00pm – 7:00pm
Bowling Green American Red Cross
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:00am to 3:00pm
Lawrenceburg Community
Christian Life Center
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
12:30pm – 5:30pm
Lebanon Community
East/West Building
945 East Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00pm – 6:00pm
April 28th, 2023
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am to 4:30pm
Winchester Community
Winchester Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall
1230 South College Street
Winchester, TN 37398
1:00pm – 7:00pm
East Tennessee American Red Cross
Auditorium
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
12:00pm – 5:00pm
Hendersonville Community
Hendersonville Community Church – Stadium Room
381 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
9:00am – 2:00pm
Lobelville Community
Lobelsville First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall
288 South Main Street
Lobelville, TN 37097
12:30pm – 5:30pm
How to Donate Blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
[320let]A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.