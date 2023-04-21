Clarksville Police Department to reduce Speeding Related Crashes in Clarksville by promoting “Slow Down Tennessee”

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” During April 14th-28th, 2023.

Clarksville Police will increase education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide.

The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.

There have been 141 Reckless/Careless driver crashes since the beginning of 2023, one of which resulted in a fatality.

CPD will be conducting High Visibility Engagement with a focus on excessive speed, aggressive, and careless driving on all major thoroughfares.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.

For more information and resources about speeding, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding