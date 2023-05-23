Nashville Sounds drop 4-1 game at First Horizon Park to Iowa Cubs

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (23-22) could not come up with a big hit in crucial situations, falling 4-1 to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

After Monte Harrison’s game-tying RBI single in the fifth, the Iowa Cubs answered with a go-ahead tally in the sixth. Nashville loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but an Eddy Alvarez strikeout ended the threat. Jake Slaughter followed that with two more insurance runs with a homer in the seventh, giving Iowa more than enough for the 4-1 win.

Janson Junk (2-4) took a tough-luck loss despite having a much better start tonight compared to last week. He held Iowa to a couple of runs (both earned) on five hits in 5.1 innings. After giving up a leadoff homer, Junk kept the Cubs off the board for the next four innings.

The Sounds’ defense provided excitement throughout the night. Skye Bolt made a miraculous, home run-robbing catch in the first inning. He also ranged into the bullpen area down the line for another tough play in the fifth. Blake Perkins turned an 8-2 double play, making a catch in center and nailing an Iowa baserunner at home to put away the visitors in the eighth.

The bottom of the Sounds lineup contributed most of the offense. Harrison led the team with a couple of hits and the team’s lone RBI. Payton Henry doubled and scored in the fifth and later singled in the ninth. Jon Singleton knocked a single, making up all of Nashville’s five hits. As a team, the Sounds stranded eight and finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

J.C. Mejía, Alex Claudio, and Robert Stock worked scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Mejía retired all four batters faced with a strikeout, while Claudio tossed a scoreless eighth and Stock worked around a few walks in the ninth.

Nashville Sounds’ probable starter for tomorrow’s game is right-hander Pedro Fernandez (1-2, 2.96). The Iowa Cubs will send right-hander Javier Assad (0-1, 3.68) as their starter. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a walk. Over the span, he’s hitting .287 (25-for-87) with 18 runs, three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, and 20 walks.

Luke Voit went 0-for-3 with a walk today. Through three games on rehab assignment, Voit is 0-for-7 but has reached base six times.

Janson Junk has received four runs of support on average through seven starts (28/7). Among Sounds pitchers to make at least four starts, only Adrian Houser (MLB rehab) has a lower run of-support average (2.25).

