Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball brings on six transfers for 2023-24 season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young has announced the addition of six transfers to the Governors roster for the 2023-24 season.

Young’s six transfers have combined for 401 career games, 338 starts, 3,369 points, 1,684 rebounds, and 9,997 minutes of action on the court.

“Our vision is to align with young people that embody passion, toughness, and togetherness,” said Coach Young. “There is no goal you will ever accomplish in life without sacrifice. We are truly excited about the new additions to our program. The ability to add length and athleticism along with skill and depth were needs that our staff identified and met.

“Not only is this group filled with talented athletes, but they will also continue a standard of excellence in the classroom while leaving a positive imprint on the Clarksville community and our fan base.”

Kaili Chamberlin | Guard | McNeese State

The 2021-22 Southland Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Freshman of the Year, Kaili Chamberlin spent the first two years of her career at McNeese State where she averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

After her stellar freshman campaign in which she averaged 11.0 points per night, the Ashland, Oregon native had her most efficient season as a sophomore after averaging 45.7 percent from the floor on 230 attempts – a 7.7 percent increase from her freshman campaign. She also tallied a career-best in starts (28) and steals (35) last season.

Chamberlin was a two-time All-State selection at South Medford High School where she helped lead the Panthers to the 2020 6A State Championship title as a junior after averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She then averaged 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior to earn First Team All-State recognition.

Alyssa Hargrove | Guard | Stetson

Alyssa Hargrove comes to Clarksville after spending the last two seasons at fellow ASUN Conference member Stetson, where she averaged 8.6 points per game in 40 appearances for the Hatters.

A 2022 ASUN All-Freshman Team selection, Hargrove started 15 of 31 games for the Hatters as a freshman while averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 and 75.4 percent from the field and charity stripe, respectively.

Hargrove made the most of her limited appearances last season, averaging 10.6 points per game in nine appearances during nonconference play, including a career-best 25 points against Furman.

Cur’Tiera Haywood | Forward | Quinnipiac

Cur’Tiera Haywood is Young’s most veteran newcomer, as the former Quinnipiac forward brings 107 games and 2,419-career minutes to Austin Peay for her graduate season.

A 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team selection, Haywood averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman. She then had her most efficient season as a junior where she averaged a career-best 48.7 percent from the field and 76.6 percent from the free throw line.

Haywood played and started all 30 games for the Bobcats during the 2022-23 season while tallying career-best marks in points per game (10.0), rebounds per game (5.2), assists per game (1.2) and minutes per game (28.1).

Sandra Lin | Guard | Morehead State

Shaotung Lin comes to Clarksville after spending last season at Morehead State where she played all 31 games for the Eagles and averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Lin led the Ohio Valley Conference with 162 assists and 5.2 assists per game last season, while tallying two double-doubles which included two of her three 10-assist performances.



Before arriving in Morehead, Kentucky, Lin was a three-year starter at Georgia Highlands College, averaging 5.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game while starting in 88 of 89 appearances for the Chargers.

JaNiah Newell | Guard | Chicago State

A versatile guard from Chicago State, JaNiah Newell played in 43 games during her two years at Chicago State. There, she earned 35 starts and averaged 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Newell improved in nearly every statistical category as a junior. She improved her scoring from 7.0 to 12.8 points per game, her field-goal percentage from 29.8 to 36.6 and her assists from 1.4 to 3.5 per game.

Newell began her collegiate career at Kaskaskia College where she averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, earning All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference recognition.

Abby Cater | Guard | Trinity Valley Community College

Abby Cater spent the last two years of her career at Trinity Valley Community College after transferring from Akron following her freshman season.

After redshirting at Akron, Cater averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman for the Cardinals in 2021-22. She then averaged 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a redshirt sophomore, helping to lead TVCC to a 34-3 record and trip to the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.