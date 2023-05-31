67 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 1, 2023
News

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Meals to be served at Summer Youth Program sites

By News Staff
Kids Lunch

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program throughout the duration of the City’s Summer Youth Program.

Meals will be provided to all registered, eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.


Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Names & Addresses of Sites

Start Date

End Date

Estimated # To Be Served

Times of Meal Service

Crow Recreation Center

211 Richview Road

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm

Burt Cobb Recreation Center

1011 Franklin Street

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm

Kleeman Recreation Center

166 Cunningham Lane

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:30am-12:30pm

Moore Elementary School

1350 Madison St

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm

Liberty Elementary School

849 S Liberty Church Road

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:30am-12:30pm

Burt Elementary School

110 Bailey St

6/5/2022

7/14/2022

100

10:00am-12:00pm


Income Eligibility Guideline

(Reduced-Price Only)

SFSP 2023
Effective from July 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2023

Reduced Price Meals – 185%

Household Size

Annual

Monthly

Twice per Month

Every Two Week

Weekly

1

$25,142

$2,096

$1,048

$967

$484

2

33,874

2,823

1,412

1,303

652

3

42,606

3,551

1,776

1,639

820

4

51,338

4,279

2,140

1,975

988

5

60,070

5,006

2,503

2,311

1,156

6

68,802

5,734

2,867

2,647

1,324

7

77,534

6,462

3,231

2,983

1,492

8

86,266

7,189

3,595

3,318

1,659

For each additional family member

8,732

728

364

336

168

 


  • To convert weekly income to monthly income multiply by 4.333.

  • To convert every two-week income to monthly income multiply by 2.1666.

  • To convert bi-monthly, or twice per month, income to monthly income multiply by 2.

  • To convert monthly income to annual income multiply by 12.

To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.  To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866.632.9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 202.690.7442; or Email: Program.intake@usda.gov


About the City of Clarksville Summer Youth Program

The annual Summer Youth Program presents an extraordinary and enriching summer camp experience tailored exclusively for children aged 6-15 years old. Registration opens on April 1 and often fills quickly. This opportunity is provided at absolutely no charge, ensuring that all young individuals can partake in the adventure.

With designated sites catering to specific age groups, each child will experience a tailored program comprising an array of age-appropriate games, sports activities, arts and crafts sessions, and a myriad of other enrichment activities. Prepare for an unforgettable summer filled with laughter, growth, and cherished memories!

