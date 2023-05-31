Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program throughout the duration of the City’s Summer Youth Program.

Meals will be provided to all registered, eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Names & Addresses of Sites Start Date End Date Estimated # To Be Served Times of Meal Service Crow Recreation Center 211 Richview Road 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm Burt Cobb Recreation Center 1011 Franklin Street 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm Kleeman Recreation Center 166 Cunningham Lane 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:30am-12:30pm Moore Elementary School 1350 Madison St 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm Liberty Elementary School 849 S Liberty Church Road 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:30am-12:30pm Burt Elementary School 110 Bailey St 6/5/2022 7/14/2022 100 10:00am-12:00pm

Income Eligibility Guideline

(Reduced-Price Only)

SFSP 2023

Effective from July 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2023

Reduced Price Meals – 185% Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per Month Every Two Week Weekly 1 $25,142 $2,096 $1,048 $967 $484 2 33,874 2,823 1,412 1,303 652 3 42,606 3,551 1,776 1,639 820 4 51,338 4,279 2,140 1,975 988 5 60,070 5,006 2,503 2,311 1,156 6 68,802 5,734 2,867 2,647 1,324 7 77,534 6,462 3,231 2,983 1,492 8 86,266 7,189 3,595 3,318 1,659 For each additional family member 8,732 728 364 336 168

To convert weekly income to monthly income multiply by 4.333.

To convert every two-week income to monthly income multiply by 2.1666.

To convert bi-monthly, or twice per month, income to monthly income multiply by 2.

To convert monthly income to annual income multiply by 12.

To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866.632.9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 202.690.7442; or Email: Program.intake@usda.gov

About the City of Clarksville Summer Youth Program

The annual Summer Youth Program presents an extraordinary and enriching summer camp experience tailored exclusively for children aged 6-15 years old. Registration opens on April 1 and often fills quickly. This opportunity is provided at absolutely no charge, ensuring that all young individuals can partake in the adventure.

With designated sites catering to specific age groups, each child will experience a tailored program comprising an array of age-appropriate games, sports activities, arts and crafts sessions, and a myriad of other enrichment activities. Prepare for an unforgettable summer filled with laughter, growth, and cherished memories!