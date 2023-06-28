Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Independence Day Celebration set for July 3rd at Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – It’s become one of the biggest summertime traditions around! The City of Clarksville will present its annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3rd, 2023 at Liberty Park.

The free event will include a live concert, games, inflatables, food trucks, and a fireworks show. This year’s fireworks display is co-sponsored by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

The festivities kick off at 5:00pm when Liberty Park opens to the public. The event boasts an extraordinary lineup of talented artists who will take the stage. Starting off the entertainment will be the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Army Rock Band followed by Odiss Kohn.

Headlining the event will be Curb recording artist, Hannah Ellis. As a singer/songwriter from Campbellsville, KY, she has been listed as a “Must Watch Artist of 2023” by Rolling Stone Country and is one of the “CMT Listen Up” artists of 2023. This magnetic talent has toured with the likes of Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Billy Currington, and many more. Her latest single, “Wine Country,” is already bringing the boujee to the backroads at country radio.

Experience the thrill of our newest addition, an inflatable wonderland that will provide endless entertainment. Jump, slide, and bounce your way through an inflatable paradise that guarantees fun and laughter for everyone.

The Independence Day Celebration at Liberty Park is a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. Join us for an extraordinary evening of entertainment, community spirit, and patriotic pride.

For more information regarding the event please visit our website at clarksvilleparksrec.com. Parking and shuttle information is available on our website and will be shared on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as the event approaches.

Let freedom ring and create lasting memories with us at this extraordinary event on Monday, July 3rd!

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.