Antonio Dooley is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for several felony warrants

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Antonio Dooley (Black male, date of birth 4/9/90).

Mr. Dooley has multiple felony warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Lincoln Homes area.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information on Antonio Dooley, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Weaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5692 or Sgt. Chaney at ext. 5180.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.