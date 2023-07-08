Nashville Sounds game tonight against Columbus Clippers canceled

Nashville, TN – Saturday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers has been canceled due to rain at First Horizon Park. The game will not be made up. Both teams will play a single, nine-inning game at 1:05pm CT tomorrow.

Based on availability, fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park. Please get in touch with the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

The Sounds will conclude the now five-game series tomorrow, their final game before the All-Star break. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm CT from First Horizon Park. Nashville will be off July 10th-13th before returning to action at Louisville on Friday, July 14th for a three-game series against the Bats.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.