Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation To Combat ‘Smash-And-Grab’

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) led their colleagues in reintroducing the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2023 to address the unacceptably high number of “smash-and-grab” thefts targeted at federally licensed gun dealers.

Specifically, this legislation would enhance penalties for criminals who steal firearms from federally licensed firearms and ammunition dealers.

“No one wants a firearm to end up in the hands of a criminal. Stiffening the penalties for those who steal firearms from federally licensed retailers will ensure accountability and make our communities safer,” said Senator Blackburn.

“I am proud to reintroduce this important legislation to make ‘smash-and-grabs’ more costly for criminals, especially when crime is rising under the Biden Administration. I believe in responsible gun ownership – not criminals stealing firearms,” said Senator Graham.

The legislation was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-L.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.).

It is also supported by the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF).

Background

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), from 2017 to 2021, 5,395 FFL theft incidents were reported. During these incidents, a total of 34,339 firearms were stolen from FFLs.

The FFL Protection Act of 2023: