Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces Exciting Programming for Milestone 15th Anniversary Season

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is proud to unveil its highly anticipated 15th anniversary season, marking a milestone in its commitment to exceptional musical performances and community engagement.

As one of the leading chamber orchestras in the county, the GCO has captivated audiences for over a decade with its artistry and passion. The upcoming season promises to be a celebration of music, talent, and the enduring power of the arts.

Under the artistic direction of Maestro Gregory Wolynec, the GCO has curated a dynamic lineup of events showcasing a diverse range of composers, styles, and collaborations. From beloved classics to new discoveries, the 15th anniversary season promises a memorable musical journey for patrons.

The season kicks off on October 1st, 2023 with “BBQ, Brews & Beethoven,” an event featuring an extraordinary fusion of classical music and beer, designed exclusively for Clarksville. This unique event will take place in one of the corporate hangers at the Clarksville Regional Airport, promising an evening of sublime melodies, brews, and a lively atmosphere.

GCO’s fan-favorite event, Winter Baroque, returns on November 19th, 2023, showcasing the GCO Chorale as well as an enchanting collaboration with the esteemed Clarksville Children’s Chorus. This year’s performance will feature Jan Zelenka’s mesmerizing “Gloria,” a masterwork by an often-overlooked Czech master. Baroque orchestral favorites, including the timeless “Christmas” Concerto by Arcangelo Corelli, will also be presented.

“The Nutcracker” promises to once again captivate audiences with a remarkable combination of Tchaikovsky’s original score, the vibrant jazz interpretation by Duke Ellington, and the return of Latin-inspired arrangements including a newly commissioned work by Costa Rican composer Vinicio Meza. This innovative and eclectic approach, which is tailored especially for our unique community, infuses the beloved ballet with fresh energy and showcases the versatility of this timeless masterpiece. The GCO will once again bring together a remarkable ensemble of guest dancers who will grace the stage with their artistry, elegance, and precision.

Throughout the season, the GCO’s concerts will highlight different aspects of chamber music. “Romantic Serenade,” scheduled for February 4th, 2024, will showcase the emotional depth and virtuosity of string repertoire. Prepare to be moved by Gustav Mahler’s heartfelt Adagietto from Symphony No. 5, a beautiful love letter to his wife Alma. The enchantment continues with Dobrinka Tabakova’s exquisite Suite in Old Style, featuring the exceptional artistry of GCO principal violist, Razvan Berindean. Antonín Dvo?ák’s Serenade for Strings in E, Op. 22 is an absolute gem of the string repertoire.

The season will conclude with America’s Haydn Festival, a captivating program dedicated to honoring the legacy of Franz Joseph Haydn, the father of the Symphony and the String Quartet. This exceptional concert, taking place on April 28th, 2024, will explore Papa Haydn’s influence on his contemporaries and his most famous student. An elegant overture by Joseph Bologne will be followed by symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven and Haydn.

As part of its commitment to education and community outreach, the GCO will reintroduce its successful, pre-pandemic Music in the Schools program, engaging and inspiring the next generation of music lovers. These educational concerts offered on campuses throughout the area are tailored for elementary-aged students and offer an immersive experience into the world of classical music, introducing students to various instruments, composers, and musical concepts.

Maestro Gregory Wolynec expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our devoted patrons and supporters. The 15th anniversary season reflects our commitment to artistic excellence, innovation, and community engagement. We invite everyone to join us for an extraordinary season of music and celebration.”

Priority season ticket renewals for the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s 15th anniversary season run through July 10th, 2023 at which point tickets will be available for purchase to everyone. Military and student ticket discounts will once again be available.

For more information, including concert dates, programs, and ticketing details, please visit the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s official website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.