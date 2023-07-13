APSU Baseball’s Garrett Martin inks free agent contract with New York Yankees

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball outfielder Garrett Martin signed a free-agent contract with the New York Yankees, Tuesday night.

The Westminster, Colorado native, hit 15 home runs last season while batting .333 with 13 doubles. He also led the APSU Govs with a .709 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage. During ASUN play, Martin led APSU with a .370 batting average and saw 18 of his 27 hits go for extra bases (11 doubles, a triple, and six home runs).

Martin had a hit in each of his first 18 games of ASUN play, with only an 0-for-2 performance in his final regular season game ending the streak. Martin left Game 1 of the Florida Gulf Coast series and missed the season’s final 14 games for precautionary reasons.

Martin is the third Austin Peay State University Governors baseball player to sign a professional contract this week. Right-handed pitcher Jacob Kush began his professional career with the Frontier League’s Trois-Rivieres Aigles located in Quebec, Canada. Right-handed pitcher Paul Rector signed with the Sioux City Explorers, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, of the independent American Association.