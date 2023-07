Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian involved in last night’s crash has died as a result of her injuries. Her name will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.