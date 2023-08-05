Austin Peay State University has Seventeen Student Athletes receive degrees during 2023 Summer Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Seventeen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Summer Commencement ceremonies Friday in the Dunn Center.

During the 2022-23 academic year, 87 Governors were degree candidates.

The following were Doctoral candidates for the Summer 2023 Commencement:

Ryan Combs, Student Success Coordinator for Freshmen Seminar & Peer Leader Program

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:

Sadie Edmonston, Beach Volleyball

Mahogany Vaught, Women’s Basketball

Chukwuemeka Manning Jr, Football

Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf

Emily Harkleroad, Softball

Alexis Osowski-Anderson, Softball

Aarion Harvey, Football

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:

Gabi Apiag, Softball

Gus Freeman, Baseball

Lauren Lewis, Women’s Track & Field

Peyton Jula, Baseball

Rodrique Massenat, Basketball

Michael Robinson, Baseball

Shon Robinson, Basketball

Solomon Washington, Baseball

Isaiah Wright, Football

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also were student-athletes who accomplished great things as APSU Governors.

An ASUN Football Championship.

First ASUN Postseason Victories in women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.

A Finalist for the Stats Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

A Conference Player of the Year

A Conference Track & Field Champion

5 All-Conference honorees

1 Conference All-Tournament selection

3 Easton NFCS All-America Scholars

1 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honoree

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!