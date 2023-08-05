Austin Peay State University has Seventeen Student Athletes receive degrees during 2023 Summer Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Seventeen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Summer Commencement ceremonies Friday in the Dunn Center.
During the 2022-23 academic year, 87 Governors were degree candidates.
The following were Doctoral candidates for the Summer 2023 Commencement:
- Ryan Combs, Student Success Coordinator for Freshmen Seminar & Peer Leader Program
The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:
- Sadie Edmonston, Beach Volleyball
- Mahogany Vaught, Women’s Basketball
- Chukwuemeka Manning Jr, Football
- Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf
- Emily Harkleroad, Softball
- Alexis Osowski-Anderson, Softball
- Aarion Harvey, Football
The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for Summer 2023 Commencement:
- Gabi Apiag, Softball
- Gus Freeman, Baseball
- Lauren Lewis, Women’s Track & Field
- Peyton Jula, Baseball
- Rodrique Massenat, Basketball
- Michael Robinson, Baseball
- Shon Robinson, Basketball
- Solomon Washington, Baseball
- Isaiah Wright, Football
These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also were student-athletes who accomplished great things as APSU Governors.
- An ASUN Football Championship.
- First ASUN Postseason Victories in women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.
- A Finalist for the Stats Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.
- A Conference Player of the Year
- A Conference Track & Field Champion
- 5 All-Conference honorees
- 1 Conference All-Tournament selection
- 3 Easton NFCS All-America Scholars
- 1 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honoree
And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!