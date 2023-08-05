Tennessee Department of Agriculture says Buy Local Produce during Farmers Market Week

Nashville, TN – There isn’t a better way to support your local farms and community than by shopping at a farmers market. Tennessee will highlight peak season during National Farmers Market Week August 6th-12th, 2023.

“Produce and value-added products at a farmers market are fresh from the farm,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “When you purchase produce from a farmers market, you get to know your local farmers, and they get an opportunity to educate shoppers on how their food is grown and the benefits of buying directly from producers.”

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program will celebrate National Farmers Market Week with social media highlights from markets across the state using the hashtag #PickTNFarmersMarkets. We encourage you to use #PickTNFarmersMarkets when sharing your farmers market photos online.

Tennessee farmers markets are a great starting place for many small businesses like Big Poppa Corn. “I started our business in 2019 at the Portland Farmers Market,” Mark Rice with Big Poppa Corn said. “We branched out in 2020 and added three farmers markets which expanded our customer base. Farmers markets have helped us connect with many incredible people such as fellow small business owners. I am a firm believer that being plugged into our local farmers market community is a key to our success.”

In addition to great products, farmers markets can provide the perfect setting for a family outing, with live music and food trucks. Some markets accept SNAP and EBT benefits. Check with your local market for information on food assistance programs.

“Farmers markets play a pivotal role in fostering community connections and driving positive impacts across not only the state of Tennessee but across the globe,” President of Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Kasi Haire said. “These vibrant marketplaces not only provide fresh and locally-sourced produce but also serve as a hub for cultural exchange, supporting local economies, and promoting sustainable practices.”

Pick Tennessee Products is the perfect connection to a farmers market near you. There are currently 167 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app. Markets can apply for this free listing at www.picktnproducts.org/apply-pick-tennessee-products-application.html.

Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.