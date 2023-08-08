Laughs Unleashed: Scriptless in Seattle brings Improv Comedy to Roxy Regional Theatre, September 22nd-23rd

Clarksville, TN – Fans of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and improvisational comedy do not want to miss Scriptless in Seattle at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, September 22nd, and Saturday, September 23rd, at 7:00pm.

A dynamic improv comedy troupe known for quick wit, creativity, and the ability to entertain audiences of all ages, Scriptless in Seattle brings the excitement of live, unscripted performances to Clarksville for two unforgettable nights of laughter and spontaneity.

Family-friendly comedy magic will unfold through a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more. No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

In addition to the performances, the troupe will be offering a special Improv Workshop at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, September 23rd, from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Students can get a closer look and experience what it takes to perform in the improv style from the pros! The workshop is open to ages 8 to 18 and costs $50.00 (or $35.00 for students currently enrolled in the Roxy Regional School of the Arts).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

