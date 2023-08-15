Austin Peay State University to hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Health Professions Building on August 21st

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Health Professions Building Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, August 21st, 202 at 9:00am at Parking Lot 8 on the APSU campus.

The community is invited to join faculty, staff, and special guests to celebrate one of the newest additions to Austin Peay State University.

“Austin Peay State University is proud to be the bedrock of higher education for the region, providing innovative learning experiences for students and contributing to the growth and development of Tennessee,” APSU President Mike Licari said.

“This new facility will give students access to state-of-the-art labs and simulation environments, and allow advanced students to help provide services in a number of public clinics. These resources will prepare them to become some of the top health professionals in the region,” stated Licari.

The new APSU Health Professions Building will increase the number of graduates from the University’s health professions programs. At 114,600 square feet, it will also be the largest academic building on campus. APSU’s School of Nursing and the Departments of Health and Human Performance, Medical Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, Psychology, Radiology Technology and Social Work will be consolidated within the space.

The building will offer academic, laboratory, and collaboration spaces, state-of-the-art simulation labs that mimic real healthcare settings, outdoor meeting and wellness areas, and public-facing clinics for student learning and public patient care.

“The Health Professions Building is a transformational addition to the Austin Peay State University campus and our local community,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Potential students will be inspired by the level of educational offerings available to them through the departments housed in this impressive building.”

“Not only will this space directly benefit students, it will also open up new partnership opportunities to increase the number of scholarships, internships, and professorships our University can provide,” Phillips stated.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/hpb23 by August 15th.

To learn more about how you can be a giving leader for the programs housed in the new facility and assist the University community as we strive to make a difference in the lives of students and positively impact our region’s healthcare needs, contact Director of Corporate Relations and Strategic Alliances Lee Persinger at 931.221.7291 or persingerl@apsu.edu.

Gifts to the Health Professions Fund of Excellence will support a variety of priorities to enhance our academic programs, such as scholarships, internships and clinic services for those in need.