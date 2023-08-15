Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization’s new director is Sergeant Major (Ret) Hector Santos

Montgomery County, TN – Sergeant Major (Ret) Hector Santos was welcomed by Montgomery County Commissioners and County leaders as the new Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at the August 14th, 2023 Formal Commission meeting.

Sergeant Major Hector Santos retired from the United State Army on February 28th, 2018, after serving 34 years, culminating with a four-year assignment as Inspector General United States Army, Military District of Washington, Washington D.C.

After retirement, Santos worked for the USO Pathfinder Program and the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program helping fellow service members transitioning out of the military and into civilian life. He currently serves as the Military Affiliated Career Specialist, Military and Veterans Affairs Division at Austin Peay State University.

Santos holds a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College and is a published photographer and writer.

“The interview with Hector was the best interview I’ve ever held. VSO is a vital resource for the military Veteran community so it needs an excellent leader. We knew we had big shoes to fill, and we feel strongly that we made the right decision by hiring Hector,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“I’m looking forward to working with the professionals in the Montgomery County VSO. They have made great strides for our Veterans over the years, and I will work to carry on their outstanding reputation locally and nationally. I believe every day is a new opportunity to help those who have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedom,” said Santos.

Santos and his wife of 31 years, Rebecca, moved to Montgomery County in 2017. Their son Kaden is a student at Tennessee Tech University. The other Santos family members include their Alaskan Malamute Artemis and Siberian Husky Fives. Santos enjoys spending time with family and is a self-proclaimed Disney Fanatic.

Santos will begin serving as the Director of VSO on October 2nd. He will replace Andrew Kester, who is now serving in the capacity of Director of Continuous Improvement.

For information about Montgomery County VSO, visit mcgtn.org.