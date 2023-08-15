69.4 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Needmore Road lane for water main leak repair

Alternating traffic lanes established

By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 200 feet of the southbound lane on Needmore Road between Whitney Drive and Needless Road for water main leak repair.

Water service may also be turned off during the work.

Alternating traffic lanes have been established to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of flaggers when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic congestion.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

