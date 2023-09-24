APSU Volleyball takes down Central Arkansas in Four Sets

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team picked up its first Atlantic Sun Conference victory (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) of the season against Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Prince Center.

Austin Peay (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) and Central Arkansas (6-9, 0-2 ASUN) went back and forth at the beginning of the first set. After a kill by Anna Rita tied the set at 10-10, the Governors received six of the next eight points and continued to hold momentum, winning the first set, 25-19.

The second set was like the first as the Govs and the Bears were neck-in-neck in the beginning. The Govs went on a 5-1 run to extend their lead. The Bears answered with a 4-1? run of their own, tying the match 12-12. A trio of attack errors by the Bears and kills from Mikayla Powell and Karli Graham allowed the APSU Govs to take six points in a row, giving them a five-point lead. The Bears went on a 5-1 run to take back control of the set, but the Govs prevailed.

Austin Peay State University took the first three points of the third set and the Bears followed up with a 4-1? run to give them the lead by three. APSU responded by taking five points in a row, giving them their lead back. The Govs never looked back as they took six of the final nine points to win the third set.

Mikayla Powell led the team with 15 kills, seven of which came in the second set. Karli Graham had a team-best .700 and only one error. Kelsey Mead had 32 assists and six service aces, while Maggie Keenan led the team with nine digs.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will face Lipscomb on Wednesday at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.