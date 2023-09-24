Montgomery County Unemployment Rate drops slightly in August

August 2023 County Unemployment Data Shows Jobless Rates Decreased in 93 Counties

Nashville, TN – Ninety-three of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded lower unemployment rates in August 2023, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Unemployment for the month remained unchanged in Cheatham County and Lauderdale County.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate for August was 3.9 percent. That is down 0.2 percent from July’s 4.1 percent.

Ninety-three counties recorded rates below 5% in August, while two had rates slightly above the 5% mark.

Moore County had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in August. At 2.4%, its statistic dropped 0.3 of a percentage point from July’s rate of 2.7%. Sevier and Williamson counties had rates of 2.5%, a decrease for both counties of 0.2 of a percentage rate compared to their previous month’s rates of 2.7%.

Lauderdale County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 5.8%, which was the same as its rate in July. Bledsoe County had the next highest rate for August. At 5.2%, its rate decreased by an entire percentage point between July and August.

A complete overview of the August 2023 county unemployment data, including labor force estimates for local areas across the state, is available here.

Statewide, unemployment remained at Tennessee’s historic low level. The seasonally adjusted rate was unchanged from July’s record rate of 3.1%.

Across the nation, unemployment increased in August. The new seasonally adjusted rate is 3.8%, which is an increase of 0.3 of a percentage point from the July unemployment rate.

September is National Workforce Development Month. Tennessee has many different ways job seekers can access resources and data that can help them find their next great job. Jobs4TN.gov has more than 200,000 job openings currently listed online.

There are nearly 80 American Job Centers across the state where career specialists offer one-on-one assistance, while anyone can go online, anytime, to access Tennessee’s virtual American Job Center.