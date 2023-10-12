Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Crash involving a Pedestrian on Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and an 11-year-old pedestrian on Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 5:11pm when the 11-year-old attempted to cross Tiny Town Road and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently shut down, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The child is being flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter, and their status is unknown at this time. FACT investigators are investigating this crash, and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.