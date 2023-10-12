Austin Peay State University Cross Country competes at Angel Mounds Invitational, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country team will head to Evansville, Indiana to participate in the Angel Mounds Invitational, hosted by Southern Indiana on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at the Angel Mounds course.

This meet is the fourth meet of the year for both teams. It will be the 4th 5k for the women and the third 8k for the men. It is also the second straight year the Govs will compete in Evansville. Former APSU Govs’ Runner Conner Duncan won the Invitational last year.

There will be 19 teams competing in both the men’s and women’s races in Evansville. Fellow Atlanic Sun conference members EKU, Lipscomb, and Bellarmine will all be racing, along with familiar foes Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Morehead State, and UT Martin.

Next Up For The APSU Cross Country Teams

After the Austin Peay State University cross country teams compete in Evansville, their sights will be set on the ASUN championships, the last regular season meet of the year. It will be held on Saturday, October 28th, at Percy Warner State Park.