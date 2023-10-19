APSU’s ‘Explore’ Program helping Freshmen become Business Leaders

Clarksville, TN – This past spring, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Career Readiness Coach Dave Dessauer led 10 first-year students in the College of Business through a pilot program to develop their skills, create connections, and establish a foundation for their future as aspiring innovators, contributors, and business leaders.

By creating a cohort-based experience titled “Explore,” students established a foundation of support through community-building, self-reflection, and exploration to support their goals, establishing a direction for their growth as leaders.

“Explore helped expand my knowledge of what it means to be a leader,” said finance major Shire Williams. “With the help of Dave and some of my peers, I was guided into a more positive and focused direction. We developed skills that significantly improved my confidence and productivity, and I created great connections and friendships along the way.”

Students participated in a kick-off retreat and ongoing cohort meetings for the remainder of the spring semester.

Dessauer said it’s never too early in the college experience to support students’ professional preparations, especially when they aspire to impact their future professions.

“In the College of Business, career readiness goes beyond finding a job,” Dessauer said. “We’re empowering students to realize their potential through forming connections, building confidence, and taking initiative. Explore provides this opportunity to students, creating a foundation for success beyond their first year and into their career.”

Dessauer and the College of Business aim to continue leading initiatives to help students engage beyond the textbook, recognize their potential, develop their talents and prepare to be leaders across their careers.

Applications for the next Explore program cohort are opening this fall, and Dessauer plans to launch similar programming for business students that focuses on topics relevant to each year of their educational journeys.

First-year business students interested in joining the Explore program should contact Dessauer at dessauerd@apsu.edu.