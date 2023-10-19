City of Clarksville Launches 2023 Wreaths Across America Campaign with Riverview Cemetery Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony for the service members resting at Riverview Cemetery during National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 16th to remember and honor their legacy and service.

National Wreaths Across America Day is held simultaneously across the country in more than 2,700 locations. The local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach!

“I would like to invite everyone to join us for this wonderful event to remember and acknowledge all veterans and service members now resting in Riverview Cemetery,” said Bill Harpel, Military Liaison for the City of Clarksville. “Our community has a proud history of serving our country. Please take a moment to remember all service members and families and if you can purchase a wreath, please do!

This is Riverview’s fourth year participating in Wreaths Across America; over 340 wreaths are needed for the event.

To sponsor a wreath for Riverview Cemetery or volunteer in this year’s wreath placement, please visit https://bit.ly/3Fl4sDr.

Riverview Cemetery

Riverview Cemetery was established on February 23rd, 1800, as City Cemetery. It was renamed on June 7th, 1927, for its view of the Cumberland River.

Today, it’s the oldest known public burial ground in the area and has service members for every American war interred within its grounds.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and on foreign soil.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org