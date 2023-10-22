Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 22nd – 26th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As we delve into this week’s weather, expect an array of changing conditions to keep you on your toes. Tonight, clouds will start gathering, embracing the region with a low of around 43. Light east winds will gently whisper through the night.

The skies will be mostly sunny on Monday, granting us a high of 76. A soft south-southeast breeze of around 5 mph will accompany the day, making outdoor activities a true delight.

As night approaches, partly cloudy conditions will reign, with temperatures lowering to a comfortable 56. The south-southeast wind will keep things lively, playing at 5 to 10 mph.

There will be partly sunny conditions on Tuesday and a high near 78. South winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, adding a playful edge to the day. Tuesday night will see more of the same – partly cloudy skies and a low around 57. The south wind, however, may pick up the pace, revving to 10-15 mph.

Wednesday brings more sun into the picture. A high of 78, combined with south winds at 10-15 mph, will ensure a cheerful midweek. By Wednesday night, the scenery changes to mostly cloudy, offering a mild low of about 61. The south wind maintains a steady 10 mph.

Expect partly sunny conditions with a high near 79 on Thursday. However, south winds could be quite lively, gusting as high as 25 mph. As the week nears its end, Thursday night hints at a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64. South winds persist at 10-15 mph.

So, be ready for a breezy and ever-changing week as Clarksville-Montgomery County’s weather unfolds its natural artistry.