Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing Up To The Iranian Regime

Washington, D.C. – On October 7th, 2023, Israel experienced the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. This is not a time for any of us to stay silent, and despite what the Squad believes, it is not the time for Israel to back down.

That is exactly why last week, I led 19 colleagues in calling for President Joe Biden to freeze the $6 billion ransom payment he gave Iran. We know that Iran bankrolls Hamas, so it is perplexing that Biden refuses to issue a formal decision to freeze the $6 billion.

We need to ensure that not another dollar goes to Iran – even when the media attention on Israel dissipates. Watch here.

Weekly Rundown

It is clear that U.S. aid intended for the Palestinian people has repeatedly ended up in the hands of terrorists. Since taking office, President Joe Biden has sent the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) over $1 billion, despite knowing there would be a high risk of Hamas stealing it. The U.S. government should not be funding terrorists. Read more about my legislation to halt all funding to this organization.

Songwriters, actors, and our incredibly talented creative community deserve the right to own their name, image, and likeness (NIL). I released legislation to protect our creative community, prevent AI models from stealing someone’s NIL, and ensure that those rights are given primary consideration under the law.

We’re hearing from so many members of our Jewish community in Tennessee about fears of attending worship services or sending their children to school. This week, I met with Rabbi Dan Horwitz, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, to discuss how we can assist the Tennessee Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI