Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses at North Florida

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls in Final Road Game of the Regular Season. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballJacksonville, FL Mikayla Powell’s 13 kills and Morgan Ruttledge’s 12 digs led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team, however, the Governors fell to North Florida in three sets (27-29, 16-25, 21-25) for their final road game of the season, Saturday, in the UNF Arena. 

The Ospreys (15-13, 8-6 ASUN) took control of the first set with an 11-3 run, giving them a 13-5 lead. The Governors (10-17, 3-11 ASUN) responded with a 14-8 run to tie the set 23-23. The remainder of the frame was back-and-forth, seeing four ties. A kill from North Florida won the set 29-27. 

The second set began with back-and-forth action. After being tied 3-3, the Ospreys went on a 13-7 run, giving them a 16-9 lead. The APSU Govs went on a 6-4 run; however, it was not enough, as North Florida won the remainder of the second frame wire-to-wire. North Florida took an early lead in the third set and won wire-to-wire.  

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home for their final two games of the regular season as they face Central Arkansas on November 10th and North Alabama on November 11th in the Winfield Dunn Center. 

American Red Cross Honors Veterans Embodying Clara Barton's Service Legacy on Veterans Day
#17 APSU Football gets thrilling overtime win over Eastern Kentucky
