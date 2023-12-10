Clarksville Police Department reports Northeast High School overwhelmed by Donations

38.8 F
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been informed by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) staff at Northeast High School that they are overwhelmed with donations due to the generosity of the citizens of Clarksville.
 
They have asked us to inform you that if you have items to donate, they can be taken to 120 Merchants Boulevard and they will be distributed from there. Thank you for your continued support.
 
CPD would ask that citizens who are not directly involved in search, rescue, or recovery efforts avoid the impacted areas. Emergency Crews are working as quickly as possible and operations will continue until the scenes have been checked and cleared.
 
 
CDE Lightband is working diligently to restore power to those who are still without. There are road blockades in the affected areas to keep motorists from traveling down roads that have crews working to restore power. They need the room to operate their equipment and together we will get through these trying times.
 
You are all in our prayers. Please Be Safe.
