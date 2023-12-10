Volunteer Information for those wanting to assist with relief efforts

Montgomery County, TN – Community members wishing to volunteer to assist with relief efforts in Clarksville, Montgomery County, can call 931.245.2988. – Community members wishing to volunteer to assist with relief efforts in Clarksville, Montgomery County, can call 931.245.2988.

We are working on a unified collection location for donations but have not determined where that will be at this time.

Mosaic Church on 1020 Garrettsburg Road has been collecting donations and has resources available for those who may be in need.

Monetary donations can also be made to the Red Cross at redcross.org

Thank you all for your willingness to help.