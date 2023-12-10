YAIPak Outreach accepting Supplies for Tornado Relieve

Clarksville, TN – YAIPak Outreach is receiving and delivering supplies. Their team will be on shifts, and volunteers can come and go throughout the day to help with multiple projects.
As we get word from officials on the safety of neighborhoods, we will begin assisting with clean-up etc.
The warehouse address is 1255 Paradise Hill Road. They will be accepting donations until 6:00pm today (Sunday).
They now have a need for cots, blankets, portable lights, food, water, generators, household cleaning supplies, flashlights and batteries.
They also need items for baby care. NEW or very gently used and clean baby clothes, small toys to keep kids busy.
Urgent items needed for those who have been affected are:
- Large Tarps
- Contractor Bags
- Flashlights
- Batteries (AA & AAA)
- Ziplock bags: quarts and gallons
- Totes with lids
- Chainsaws
- Shovels , rakes , pitch forks
- plywood
- Roofing nails
- Duct tape
- Straps
- Hammers and nails
- Coolers
- Propane tanks for burners 5 gallon & 1 gallon
For further information please visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/YAIPakOutreach