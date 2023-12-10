Clarksville Montgomery County Schools Closed Monday, Tuesday

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) announces all schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, December 11th and Tuesday, December 12th. District offices will be closed to the public so personnel can be available to assist in other areas.

Assessments are ongoing for campuses and communities, and we will update families tomorrow about plans for the rest of the week, including plans for high school exams.

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the loss of lives and critical injuries from yesterday’s storms. Many families have completely lost their homes, and others are doing what they can to make repairs. This was a devastating and tragic weather event in our community.

From emergency services and utility crews to churches, businesses, and community volunteers, we are so grateful for everyone who has worked through the night to help their neighbors. Last night at the Northeast High School shelter, there was an outpouring of support and donations from churches, restaurants, businesses, and community members. We did not want to leave anyone out by name accidentally, so we want to say thank you to everyone who has offered support.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County community is strong, and families will need our continued support, love, and prayers in the days ahead.