CEMC reports almost all outages repaired in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports outages currently stand at less than 100 across their service area. Just one member remains without power in Montgomery County.

There are 56 members out on Douglas Bend in the Gallatin area. This outage is due to a TVA transmission line that is being repaired.

About 13 members are out in the Gallatin area on Greenfield Lane and Coles Ferry Road. Crews are working to replace four broken poles.

Other sporadic outages across our area are due to substantial damage and may require additional restoration time.

