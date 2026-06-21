Nashville Sounds Explode for 17 Runs in Blowout Victory Over Memphis Redbirds

The Sounds opened the game with a leadoff home run by Tyler Black, his second long ball of the season, into right field and secured the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Hardin made his seventh start of the season for the Sounds and kept the lead to one run after he tossed back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the bottom of the first and the second.

Nashville extended its lead to 2-0 in the top of the third inning as two straight one-out singles by Luis Matos and Luke Adams set up Jeferson Quero to hit a soft blooper just past shortstop into left field and scored Matos for the two-run lead. Memphis answered right back and cut the Sounds lead with a leadoff home run by Colton Ledbetter in the bottom of the third inning before Hardin worked around a single to get out of the inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Sounds took a large 7-1 as Brock Wilken crushed a leadoff homer to begin the frame into left field, his fourth long ball of the season. After Eduardo Garcia drew a walk, Black hit a single, and Luke Adams drew the second walk of the frame to load the bases.

Baddoo obliterated his second grand slam of the week, his seventh blast of the season, into center field and grew the Sounds early lead to six runs. Hardin continued his stellar pitching in the bottom of the fourth, working around a leadoff single to get out of the frame. However, Memphis cut into the Sounds lead as Hardin allowed an RBI-single for the 7-2 lead still in favor of Nashville.

The Redbirds continued to cut into the Sounds lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as they crossed just one run with an RBI-single off of Hardin. He ended his night tossing his fourth quality start of the season for the Sounds before he was relieved for Easton McGee with two outs in the frame. Quero caught Ledbetter stealing for second base to get out of the inning for a 7-3 lead. Nashville poured on the second six-run inning of the week in the top of the eighth, drawing four consecutive walks by Garcia, Black, Matos and Adams for an 8-3 lead. The Sounds offense blew the game out of proportion with Baddoo ripping a bases-clearing double down the first base line, his, extending the large lead to eight runs. Quero followed with a two-run homer to left field, his eighth of the season, for the 13-3 lead.