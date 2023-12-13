Clarksville-Montgomery County requests Donations for Individuals Affected by the Tornado

Clarksville, Montgomery County, TN – The outpouring of donations and kindness for those affected by the tornado has been tremendous. We are asking for your assistance once again as we work to match the donations with the actual needs of the tornado victims.

Our friends with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) have talked to the individuals and families at the Northeast High School shelter and below is a list of what the families have said they need. These items must be new and may be brought to the Northeast High School location at 2701 Trenton Road or Spring Creek Baptist Church at 2760 Trenton Road.

Monetary donations are encouraged to allow people to buy their items and the official donation link is under the Tornado Information banner at the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government websites.

Food

Juices

Sodas

Fresh Fruit

Snacks

Non-perishable Food

Baby Formula

Personal

Vaseline

Lip Balm

Hot Hands

Diapers

Pull-ups

Sweatpants (All sizes/ Genders)

Underwear (All Sizes) Genders)

Children Socks

Household

Pillows

Towels

Blankets

Kleenex

Gallon Ziplock

13-gallon trash bags

Small First Aid Kits

Baby bottles

Cat/ dog food

Flashlights

Laundry detergent

Suitcases/ Bags

Spring Creek Baptist Church also requests the following items to prepare meals: bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, milk, salad, plastic utensilware, individual condiments, drinks, and other items used to cook meals.