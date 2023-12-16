Nineteen Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2023 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Nineteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2023 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.

The following student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:

The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2023 Commencement:

These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

Eight United Athletic Conference Football Champions

Eight Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions

Two Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion

One Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion

One Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist

Two FCS All-America selections

One UAC Offensive Player of the Year

One First Team All-UAC selection

One First Team All-OVC selection

Two Second Team All-UAC selections

One Second Team All-ASUN selection

One Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week

One William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

One CSC Academic All-District selection

23 Dean’s List appearances

Four OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances

27 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!