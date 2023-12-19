40.2 F
City of Clarksville offers Christmas Tree Recycling beginning December 26th

Residents may drop off trees at Heritage Park starting December 26th

Christmas Tree Recycling

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, the Clarksville Tree Board, and CDE Lightband will offer Clarksville residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park.

Beginning Tuesday, December 26th, residents can drop off their undecorated, unbagged, live Christmas trees and wreaths, with metal backings removed, during park hours, from dawn until dusk, through Monday, January 8th.

Trees should be left in Heritage Park’s designated taped-off soccer parking area. The trees will be chipped on-site as mulch for landscaping and trails. 

For more information about Clarksville Christmas tree recycling, contact Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931.553.2444

