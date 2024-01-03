APSU Men’s Basketball opens ASUN play against Bellarmine in Louisville

Austin Peay (7-8) at Bellarmine (4-11)

Friday, January 4th, 2024 | 5:30pm CT

Louisville, KY | Freedom Hall

Clarksville, TN – With the 15-game nonconference season now behind it, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team opens its second Atlantic Sun Conference season with a Saturday game against Bellarmine at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The game begins at 5:30pm CT.

Austin Peay (7-8) is coming off an 81-70 loss at No. 18 Memphis, Saturday. Dezi Jones led the game with 20 points in the effort. Bellarine (4-11) is coming off a 90-85 Saturday loss at High Point. Ben Johnson scored 32 points in the shootout, but the Knights were unable to end a three-game losing streak to cap off nonconference action.

The Governors boast the ASUN’s best scoring and three-point defense, holding opponents to 65.4 points per game and to a 27.0 percent clip from beyond the arc. They are undefeated this season when holding opponents to under 60 points, and 6-1 when scoring at least 70.

The 27.0 three-point defense currently sits as the program record, besting a 31.8 mark set during the 2010-11 season, while the scoring defense mark is the second-best mark in program history, trailing only the 2003-04 season which saw APSU limit teams to 60.5 points per game.

The APSU Govs are led in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals by three-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week and Preseason All-ASUN selection, DeMarcus Sharp.

Sharp enters the new year ranked in the top 25 nationally in six statistical categories including field goals attempted (267, third), field goals made (112, fourth), steals (39, sixth), steals per game (2.9, 15th), points (263, 23rd) and assists (74, 24th).

Sharp is joined in the backcourt by sharpshooters, Ja’Monta Black and Dez White. Black is fifth nationally with 48 three-pointers, while White is tied for the most triples by a freshman with 36.



The Knights are led by a balanced offense which features three players averaging double-figure scoring and are led by Johnson’s 12.5 points per night and followed by Bash Wieland’s 11.5 points per game.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University begins its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign against Bellarmine this week.

The Governors dropped a 56-45 decision to the Knights at home last season in the only previous meeting between the two sides as conference opponents.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, which dates back to the 1962-63 season, 11-7 and are 4-3 against Bellarmine when playing in Louisville.

The APSU Govs look to rebound after dropping an 81-70 decision to No. 18 Memphis Saturday.

Austin Peay State University is captained by graduate student DeMarcus Sharp who ranks in the top 25 nationally in six statistical categories including: field goals attempted (267, third), field goals made (112, fourth), steals (39, sixth), steals per game (2.9, 15th), points (263, 23rd) and assists (74, 24th).

Bellarmine has three players averaging double-figures in scoring this season and is led by Ben Johnson’s 12.5 points per night.



A 6-3 guard who has started in seven of his 11 appearances this season, Johnson is coming off a career-high 32 points in the Knights’ 90-85 loss at High Point on December 30th.

Keep an Eye Out For Milestones

DeMarcus Sharp: two assists from 350 in his Division I career, 13 rebounds from 400, 19 free throws from 200, 26 steals from 150, 52 field goals from 500,

Sai Witt: seven points from 700, 32 rebounds from 400.

Dez White: eight points from 150, 14 three-pointers from 50.

Ja’Monta Black: four rebounds from 400, 22 three-pointers from 350, 196 points from 1,500.

Daniel Loos: 19 rebounds from 400.

Dezi Jones: 94 points from 1,000 in his Division I career, 26 three-pointers from 150.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win would mean: APSU Govs improve to 8-8 on the season and 1-0 in ASUN play… Govs improve to 12-7 all-time against Bellarmine and 5-3 against the Knights in Louisville… Austin Peay State University end two-game losing streak to Bellarmine… Governors’ first win against the Knights was on December 18th, 1973, and the first against the Knights in Louisville was on February 6th, 1973… Govs’ first win in an ASUN opener in program history… Austin Peay State University’s first win in a conference opener since the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference opener against Southeast Missouri, January 2nd, 2020… Govs second road win of the season and first since defeating Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois, on December 12th, improving them to 2-6 on the road in 2023-24… Austin Peay State University’s first win in the Bluegrass State since defeating Eastern Kentucky, 94-79 February 4th, 2020.

What a loss would mean: APSU Govs drop third-straight game to Bellarmine, their longest losing streak in the all-time series… Govs drop fifth-straight game in Kentucky… Govs fall to 0-2 in ASUN openers in program history.

Last Time Against Bellarmine

Last Game: A slow start plagued the Govs in a 56-45 loss to Bellarmine on January 19th, 2023. The Govs fell behind early, trailing 30-19 at the end of the first half. The two teams each scored 26 points across the final 20 minutes, leading to the loss.

Last Win: Austin Peay defeated Bellarmine, 97-64, in the Little Red Barn on December 18th, 1973 to earn their most-recent – and at the time, sixth-straight wins against the Knights.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team remains in the Bluegrass State for its second game of ASUN play in a Saturday 6:00pm CT contest against Eastern Kentucky in Richmond.