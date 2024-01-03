Tennessee Titans Blood Drive to support American Red Cross on January 10th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and American Red Cross are teaming together for a Titans Blood Drive on January 10th, encouraging Titans fans across Tennessee and the country to donate blood this January.

The drive on Wednesday, January 10th will run from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at the East Club at Nissan Stadium. Fans wishing to donate can visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate and type in their zip code to select an available site and appointment time. Those wishing to donate at Nissan Stadium can use sponsor code TITANS to select that location.

“In winter, it is typical to experience a decline in blood donation,” said Andrea Conigliaro, senior account manager with the Tennessee Valley Red Cross Region. “Blood donations have dropped nationwide during Christmas week. The need, as always, is great, and we know Titans fans can step up to not only support their team but help us to save lives on Jan. 10 at Nissan Stadium.”

“You never know when you or someone you love will need blood,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive officer for the Red Cross. “From mothers experiencing childbirth complications to those facing trauma situations in the emergency room, many of us may be connected to someone who has relied on lifesaving blood products. The Red Cross is pleased to offer donors this fantastic opportunity with the Titans to help provide hope, healing, and access to treatment for patients in need during National Blood Donation Month.”

At the Nissan Stadium drive, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as walk-up appointments will be limited and subject to wait times. Upon check-in, those who arrive for their appointment will receive a Titans beanie, while supplies last, and will be entered in a drawing to win a signed Jeffrey Simmons football jersey.

*New NFL Partnership Annoncement*

The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering for the fifth year during National Blood Donor Month this January and invite football fans and blood donors to join our lifesaving team to score big for patients in need. Schedule your next blood, platelet or plasma donation appointment today.

Come to give January 1st-31st, 2024, to automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, as our thank you for helping during the critical post-holiday time!^

The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (February 9th-12th, 2024), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

More information is available here: redcrossblood.org/superbowl

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.