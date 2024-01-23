APSU Men’s Basketball’s DeMarcus Sharp name ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award for Fourth Time

Clarksville, TN – After averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and a 51.4 field-goal percentage in a pair of home wins last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball’s DeMarcus Sharp was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week for the fourth time this season, the league announced Monday.

Sharp scored 20 points in back-to-back ASUN Conference wins last week, and now has scored 20-plus in four-straight games which is tied for the second-longest streak in program history.

In addition to his 20-point outing in an 83-80 overtime victory against North Alabama, the Charleston, Missouri native grabbed eight rebounds against the Lions while tallying five assists on no turnovers, had two steals, and blocked two shots in 43 minutes, Thursday night. He scored a game-high five points in the overtime period to lead the Governors to their ninth win of the season and second in ASUN play.

Sharp followed his performance against UNA with a 20-point, four-rebound, 4-assist, and 2-steal game in a 94-71 victory against Central Arkansas, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena. He shot 10-of-15 from the floor to lead APSU to the 23-point win – the largest margin of victory in an ASUN Conference game in program history.

Sharp’s four ASUN Newcomer of the Week honors are the most in the conference by two, while his four total weekly honors also lead the league.

Through 20 games, Sharp ranks third in Division I in field goals and field goal attempts with 155 and 347, respectively. He also leads the conference and ranks 15th nationally with 45 steals and 28th with 2.3 per game.

Additionally, he ranks top 50 in Division I in points (18.0, 39th), assists (93, 44th), and minutes per game (37:21, seventh).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.