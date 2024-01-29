Clarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Tashayla Hite

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Tashayla Hite. She was last seen on January 23rd at her residence on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Hite is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Hite has been in communication with family but refuses to return home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective M. Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5737.