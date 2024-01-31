Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive water outage, lane closure planned fire hydrant replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, at 10:00pm on South Riverside Drive from Current Street to Crossland Avenue for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Approximately 100 feet of the outer northbound lane between Current Street and Dortch Street will be closed. Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, February 2nd.

