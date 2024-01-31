Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance coming to help Clarksville tornado victims

Clarksville, TN – The State of Tennessee is currently working closely with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County to assist residents affected by the December 9th, 2023, Clarksville tornado.

There are cases where some tornado victims may be struggling with their private insurance carriers to secure claims, and need assistance from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) either to file a complaint about insurance or have that complaint mediated and resolved.

To assist these residents and property owners, representatives of TDCI Consumer Insurance Services Division will be in Clarksville throughout the week of February 5th.

The location for meeting with TDCI will be the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501.

TDCI representatives will be at the local public library between 9:00am and 8:00pm Monday through Thursday (February 5th-8th) and 9:00am to 6:00pm Friday and Saturday (February 9th and 10th).

The TDCI Consumer Insurance Services Division has a strong track record of assisting consumers through its complaint-filing process.

Led by Vickie Trice, Director, this Division of TDCI was able to see that more than $17.45 million was returned to Tennessee consumers last year through various mediation and restitution efforts.

Ms. Trice said that she and her department are very concerned about insurance issues that Clarksville insurance policyholders are still facing.

“TCDI’s Consumer Insurance Services team is always ready to assist consumers who may feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies,” Ms. Trice said.

“Clarksville and Montgomery County residents who have questions about their policies and their insurance coverage should stop by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library next week and talk to us about their concerns,” she said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said TDCI’s commitment is indicative of the ongoing efforts to make sure tornado victims get all the help they need and deserve.

“We appreciate the state Department of Commerce & Insurance for continuing to have a visible presence in Clarksville and providing tailored services to our community’s tornado victims,” Mayor Pitts said.

“We urge anyone to utilize these services without hesitation, and call on us for any additional guidance we may provide.

“We are here for every single person affected by this disaster, until services are no longer needed,” Mayor Pitts said.

Clarksville-area residents, including December tornado victims, are urged to take this opportunity during the week of February 5th to go to the Public Library and file a complaint if they feel they have been unfairly denied an insurance claim or otherwise have their insurance questions answered.

Additionally, TDCI assistance can be received by phone by calling 615.741.2218 or 800.342.4029. Ms. Trice can be reached directly at 615.739.7015.

Furthermore, the TDCI complaint form can be found online. Just click on the form, fill it out, and hit the submit button. It will flow directly into the complaint database and be assigned to an insurance investigator upon receipt. That link can be found here .