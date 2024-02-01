55.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 1st-5th, 2024

Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast for the weekend will be a mix of weather conditions through Monday

Tonight, the area will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 42°F and a south-southwest wind of around 5 mph.

On Friday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high near 62°F and a west-southwest wind of around 5 mph that will become northeast in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear with a low of around 37°F on Friday night with an east-northeast wind of around 5 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 59°F and an east wind of 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday night with a low of around 41°F and an east wind of around 10 mph.

The high will be near 54°F on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers after noon. The east wind will be around 10 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39°F and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. The northeast wind will be around 10 mph.

For the beginning of the work week, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 55°F on Monday and a north-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 33°F and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph.

Check back with Clarksville Online for any changes to the weather that could affect your weekend.

