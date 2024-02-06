Clarksville Trivia Night

Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville, TN – As the nights get longer (and colder) and there is less to entice us out of the house, what can businesses do to draw a crowd still? Maybe you could offer a tasty food menu and possibly margaritas and/or cold brews?

That’s not enough? OK, you think you’re smarter than all your friends? Show up and prove it.

The Trivia Night scene is strong and only getting stronger in Clarksville, and there are offerings from one end of town to another (and even out in the county) for both your palate and your brain. You can find a location just about every night of the week (other than the weekend, usually) and not content with just trivia. Companies are now offering their version of “Family Feud” (Survey Time Showdown or Pub Poll) and regular Bingo, plus a ‘Name that Tune’ version (Singo).

There are slight variations in styles by presenters, but they mostly involve two rounds of questions, a halftime list, and a final.

One of the OH’s (original hosts) in town (for 11 years) is Tony Widick of Brainblast Trivia, whose company offers 40 shows a night in 8 states. He started out at Pancho Villa Grille in 2012 (with the Motor Boaters). Tony has watched kids grow up after he did trivia shows at their parents’ wedding.

Tony hosts his Pancho Villa show on Monday at 7:00pm, a Blackhorse/Taproom show at 10:00pm’ish on Tuesday nights, and a new Varsity Pins show on Thursdays at 7:00pm. His company also does private events, including rehearsal dinners before weddings.

He was originally recruited to host at The Taproom, where he (like most hosts) started out as a player who loved the games’ challenges and thought, “You know what? I could do that”.

Another major player in the local circuit is Northwest Tennessee Trivia (Challenge Entertainment). From their primary spot at Strawberry Alley Upstairs in downtown Clarksville, NWTT offers Pub Poll on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, and trivia on Thursdays at 7:00pm, hosted by Ben McNabb.

Their county presence is at the Thirsty Goat in Sango (on Wednesdays at 6:30pm), and they’re now at Camacho’s Pizza on the Martin Luther King Jr. Connector on Tuesdays at 7:00pm, with host Casey.

Nerdy Talk Trivia hosts regular shows at the Star Spangled Brewery (on Wednesdays) and TapHouse 57 (on Madison Street at Excel Road) on Wednesdays as well. Most often, there are food trucks available to grab some eats, and since they both have beer (and non-alcohol alternatives), you won’t go hungry (or thirsty).

Although there are constant changes along Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, a consistent trivia spot has been Old

Chicago Pizza in front of the Mall. They host shows two nights of the week, with their trivia on Tuesdays and their Bingo-style game on Wednesdays. Come for the trivia, stay for the refreshments.

And then there’s Joe. He doesn’t work for anybody but “ish”. Joe Padula is the Mad Scientist of local trivia shows, creating his own bodies of work. While others work with words alone, Joe has visuals. A screen and projector are critical, and in addition to recognizing landmarks, brands, and symbols by only their shape (or picking out 12 Disney princes and princesses), his show moves fast. You have to figure out the answer, and you don’t get a lot of time.

Plus, if Joe’s at a brewery, he’s liable to be doing an “adult” show. So, expect his brand of humor and get a babysitter for the kids. He has shows at Skyline 500 on Wednesday nights, Wicked Good Sandwiches on Thursdays at 7:00pm, and the Fallen Brewery once each month. One thing you can definitely count on with Joe’s shows – you will be entertained.

The argument most people give when resisting trivia excursions is “I never know any answers.” From experience with my friends who have played games with my group and through observing other teams, everybody knows something. And it may be the one answer that puts you over the top.

A good variety of age groups and experience helps, but Tony says from his experience the perfect trivia team (player-wise) is about 4 to 5 players. He says (and I concur from experience) that any more than that and you can have too much disagreement about answers.

I can attest since my team has talked themselves out of the right answer more than once. But, if you don’t have a team, you can still play solo (and win).

So, the next time cabin fever sets in and you have to get out and do something, consider attending a local trivia show. Bring some fun friends, and even if you don’t win, you’ll most likely learn something you didn’t know. The challenge is, remembering it the next time the question comes up. Who knows, you may become a regular. Just don’t forget to think up a good team name before the game starts.