Clarksville Police Department responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Quinn Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Quinn Lane at approximately 9:44pm.

A southbound vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard left the roadway and struck a pole. One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS.

The southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were completely shut down from Old Hopkinsville Road to Quinn Lane.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

One southbound lane has been opened up, and traffic is flowing. FACT Investigators are still processing the scene, and no other information is available for release.

There is no other information available for release at this time; the status of the victim is unknown.