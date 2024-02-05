42 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Quinn Lane

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Quinn Lane at approximately 9:44pm.

A southbound vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard left the roadway and struck a pole. One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS.

The southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were completely shut down from Old Hopkinsville Road to Quinn Lane.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

One southbound lane has been opened up, and traffic is flowing. FACT Investigators are still processing the scene, and no other information is available for release.

There is no other information available for release at this time; the status of the victim is unknown.

Previous article
FBI Director Christopher Wray warns China’s Hackers Have Entire Nation in Their Crosshairs
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online