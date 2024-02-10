APSU Women’s Tennis beats Western Kentucky, 6-1

Evansville, IN – Playing on their home court for the first time this season proved to be the ointment for what ailed the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team as they downed Western Kentucky, 6-1, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (1-4), which won its sixth consecutive match against WKU, opened Saturday’s contest by securing the doubles point. The APSU Govs No. 3 pairing of Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns downed WKU’s Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zagada, 6-4. At No. 2, Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen followed with a 7-5 win against Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez to clinch the point. The No. 1 pair of Danise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov saw their match suspended at 5-5 when the point was secured.

Torrealba set the tone in singles with a straight-set win (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 against Hernandez for the APSU Govs’ second point. Bruns pushed the Govs’ lead to 3-0 with her straight-set win (6-3, 6-1) against Zagada. Leder then made quick work of Paola Cortez at No. 1 singles – her 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles clinching the match as the Govs lead reached 4-0.

Baranov kept the Govs win streak going with a three-set win (6-4, 5-7, 10-7) against Hernandez at No. 3 singles. Bohlen pushed the APSU lead to 6-0 with a two-set victory (7-5, 7-5) against Anna-Marie Kopecka.

Western Kentucky (2-4) broke up the Govs’ shutout bid, claiming its lone point at No. 5 singles as Blanco won in three sets (7-6, 3-6, 10-7) against Asia Fontana.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to action in six days when it hosts Middle Tennessee in a Friday 1:30pm indoor match at the Evansville Tennis Center.