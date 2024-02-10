50.9 F
Education

Hopkinsville Community College to hold Financial Aid Application Workshops

News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host multiple Financial Aid Application Workshops to assist both new and returning students with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid® (FAFSA®).

All workshops will be hosted on the college’s Hopkinsville campus in the Emerging Technologies Building, room 143.

Event dates include: 

Monday, February 12th, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. 

Thursday, February 29th, 10:00am – noon and 2:00pm – 4:00pm. 

Tuesday, March 5th, 5:30pm – 7:30pm. 

HCC Financial Aid Director Carla Dossett explained that the events have been planned to provide students extra assistance with navigating the changes in the 2024-25 FAFSA process. 

Workshop attendees should bring their 2022 tax information as well as the (FSA) Federal Student Aid IDs for the student, parents and/or spouse. FSA IDs should be created at https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch prior to the workshop. 

Questions may be directed to HCC’s Financial Aid Department at 270.707.3831 or hp-hccfinancialaid@kctcs.edu 

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

News Staff
