Austin Peay State University collaboration offers free 2023 Tax Preparation Services

Clarksville, TN – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is continuing virtually at Austin Peay State University (APSU) this tax season. For the past seven years, Dr. Jennifer Thayer, associate professor of accounting, has championed the program in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville, seamlessly integrating it into her service-learning curriculum.

“I am thrilled to once again be part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program,” Thayer said. “This service-learning course has been a passion project of mine since I first came to the APSU College of Business. I am fortunate to work with some incredible accounting students and love seeing them engage in real-world applications while also providing an invaluable resource to the Middle Tennessee community.”

Through her service-learning course, Thayer’s accounting students diligently prepare for certification exams to be able to provide tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members each season. This initiative offers a vital community service and secures invaluable real-world experience for accounting students.

“I am so glad I have been given the opportunity to return as a VITA volunteer for a second year,” said accounting student Brianna Jeffries. “This program is more than just preparing taxes. Thanks to this experience, I have been able to gain valuable communication skills along with a deeper sense of purpose in giving back to my community.”

Households earning below $70,000 annually who seek IRS-certified assistance with their tax filings are encouraged to begin the process through GetYourRefund.org.

For more details on the VITA program, contact Jennifer Thayer at thayerj@apsu.edu.